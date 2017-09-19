Socialism or Federalism? Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill Picks up Steam

Alexander Bolton and Peter Sullivan write at the Hill that after previous failed efforts the GOP is galvanizing forces in a “last-ditch effort” to repeal and replace Obamacare with the Graham-Cassidy health care bill:
The Trump administration and Republican leaders in Congress are going all-in on a last-ditch effort to replace ObamaCare.
Earlier this month, the GOP effort was all but dead as Republican leaders pivoted to tax reform. But the health-care legislation has picked up a significant amount of momentum over the past several days.
“I’ve never felt better about where we’re at,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of the bill’s sponsors, told reporters after senators met with Vice President Pence to discuss the new health-care proposal.
“At the end of the day, I really believe we’re going to get 50 Republican votes,” he added.
Other GOP senators said the measure has a real prospect of success.
“Our members are thinking about it, they’re studying it. They’re talking to the authors of the bill. But I think we’ve made good headway,” said Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Thune (S.D.).
You can read the rest of the story here.
