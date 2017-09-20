Alabama Special Election: Where Does Judge Roy Moore Stand on the Second Amendment?

Where does Judge Roy Moore stand on the Second Amendment with the September 26 special election for the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama approaching?

Moore is the anti-establishment, pro-God candidate who previously served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama. On the campaign trail, his support for the Second Amendment has been as loud and clear as his support for the rule of law.

advertisement

On August 4, Breitbart News reported that Moore was asked about his stance on the Second Amendment during a Chambers County Republican Club event. According to Roll Call, Moore responded by saying, “We carry,” pulling a lightweight concealed carry revolver out of his wife’s purse. He later added, “I will uphold the Second Amendment.”

Moreover, Moore opposes an “assault weapons” ban or a ban on “high capacity” magazines, and he is against an expansion of background checks because he knows such an expansion is unenforceable without a gun registry. World history–and contemporary history in the state of California–prove that gun registration is a crucial step in undercutting the people’s right to keep and bear arms.

According to AL.com, the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) summarized Moore’s pro-Second Amendment positions when it endorsed him, saying:

Judge Roy Moore has proven to be a strict constitutionalist and has given good reason to believe he’ll be a gun rights champion and vocal supporter of the Second Amendment in the U.S. Senate. [He] opposes expanded Brady Registration checks, calling them a national gun registration. He is also a steadfast opponent of high capacity gun magazine bans and bans on so-called “assault weapons.”

NAGR also observed that Moore’s anti-establishment mindset means he will not sit idly by and watch President Trump’s pro-gun agenda wither on the vine. Rather, he will be a pro-active senator who pushes pro-gun legislation while also seeking the repeal of gun controls that hamper law-abiding citizens’ exercise of Second Amendment rights. This was evident in a September 12 Breitbart News exclusive in which Moore stressed that the vote on national reciprocity for concealed carry should immediately transpire.

National reciprocity was introduced in the House on January 3, 2017, and shortly thereafter in the Senate. The common man has been waiting since then for a vote but has been denied by the same establishment that backs Moore’s opponent, Luther Strange.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) supports Moore and stresses that he is the key to pushing national reciprocity across the finish line. GOA Chairman Tim Macy said, “Judge Moore has long been an articulate — and uncompromising — champion for gun rights. And he will fight just as hard for gun owners in the U.S. Senate. There are few men I trust more than Judge Moore.”

GOA stressed that Moore will also help secure passage of the Hearing Protection Act, an act designed to remove the cumbersome requirements that often prevent the common man from acquiring a suppressor for his firearm. Although suppressors are legal in more than 40 states, the ruling class has maintained constraints around them that include paying the federal government a $200 tax on each suppressor purchase and requiring purchasers to be photographed, fingerprinted, and registered in a government database. In short, the common man is treated like a criminal when he goes to buy a suppressor that will protect his hearing while hunting and/or sport shooting. Moore supports doing away with the federal suppressor tax and the other cumbersome acquisition requirements.

The bottom line is that Moore is a Second Amendment juggernaut who portends freedom via a broader exercise of Second Amendment rights for the common man.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.