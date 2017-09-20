Nolte: After Declaring Bill Clinton Off Limits, CNN Targets Judge Roy Moore’s Wife

In the heat of the 2016 presidential campaign, the leftwing cable news network CNN famously declared that the many sins of former-president Bill Clinton, spouse of then-Democrat frontrunner Hillary Clinton, were off limits. CNN even went so far as to cut the microphone of a guest who brought the former president up. Today, this very same CNN is targeting the wife of Alabama US senate candidate Judge Roy Moore.

Some 15 years ago, the Republican Moore founded an organization called The Foundation for Moral Law. Nearly two years ago, on its Facebook page, the organization shared a video that suggested former-president Barack Obama is a closet Muslim.

advertisement

When asked about the video, Moore told CNN that he “had not worked at the foundation for years, but said that the video did not reflect his personal views.”

Because that answer is a good one that will put the issue to rest, and although she is not running for public office, CNN then asked Moore if the video “reflected his wife’s views.” Moore said that he cannot speak for others.

CNN then goaded Moore further by asking if his wife Kayla — who currently serves as president of the foundation and who shared the video on her personal Facebook page — would like to comment. Moore called the whole thing “ridiculous” and directed CNN to his campaign chair.

Outside of the fact that political spouses have always been off-limits, and above and beyond CNN’s glaring hypocrisy and leftwing bias, this is par for the course for CNN, especially CNN’s Andrew Kaczysnki, who shares the story’s byline with Chris Massie.

Kaczynski is the infamous online bully who, over the Christmas holidays in 2013, successfully targeted a nobody with a few hundred Twitter followers for personal destruction.

A mere two months ago, and now armed with the backing of CNN, Kaczynski proudly and openly threatened a private citizen with “doxxing,” or to make public his personal details so the Internet can tear is his life apart, if he ever again ridiculed CNN.

Time and time again over the years, we have witnessed the national media use Obama’s patriotism and Christian faith as a fascistic loyalty test. Unless you are a Republican willing to vouch for Obama’s Christian faith and love for America, the media will smear you as an extremist and racist.

Just like the loyalty tests of old, unless you believe what the media demands you believe, the corporate power of a CNN will be mustered as a means to personally destroy you and your political career.

In other words, unless you convince the media you truly believe that Obama is a good Christian and American, you cannot serve in public life.

But now, even that is not good enough for CNN.

The leftwing outlet is now using its chief bully Kaczynski to demand spouses pass this loyalty test.

And if your wife fails to hold the “correct” opinion about Obama’s religious faith, the network that cut the microphone of a guest who dared criticize Bill Clinton, will tear both you and her apart.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.