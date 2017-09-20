Donald Trump Calls Mexico, Offers Assistance After 7.1 Earthquake

President Donald Trump called Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico after the country suffered a massive 7.1 Earthquake near Mexico City.

According to a White House release detailing the conversation, Trump extended his condolences to the country after more than 200 people were killed in the earthquake on Tuesday and “offered assistance and search-and-rescue teams.”

Assistance from the United States has already been deployed, according to the White House, and more casualties are expected.

“The President also pledged to continue close coordination with Mexico as the two countries respond to the recent earthquakes and hurricanes,” the White House said.

USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team has deployed assets and personnel to assist with the recovery effort. The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team was also deployed to Mexico.

Trump sent a message to Mexico on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon after the earthquake.

“God bless the people of Mexico City,” he wrote. “We are with you and will be there for you.”