Donald Trump Mocks ‘Crooked Hillary’ After She Criticizes Speech to the United Nations

hillary
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

by Charlie Spiering20 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump ridiculed Hillary Clinton for criticizing his speech to the United Nations, reminding the country that the Clintons failed to prevent North Korea from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State, Crooked Hillary now criticizes.” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Clinton criticized Trump during an appearance on Stephen Colbert, for failing to “lead with diplomacy.”

“I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” Clinton told Colbert.

Trump also pointed out that Bill Clinton failed to prevent North Korea from researching nuclear weapons when he was president.

The president also retweeted a message who recalled that Clinton’s remarks were “the height of hypocrisy.”

“Obama and Clinton in effect gave nuclear weapons to North Korea by their policy of appeasement,” Twitter user “Eagle Pundit” wrote.

Trump is expected to meet with several world leaders in New York City today as part of his trip to address the United Nations.

