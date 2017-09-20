Police: Los Angeles Man Accused of Sexually Molesting Three in Target Store

A resident of Riverside County was arrested Saturday and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting three females inside a Norco, California, Target outlet.

Police identified Miguel Muro, 30, as a suspect in assaults on two women and a minor girl on September 12 at the Norco Target store, NBC 4 reported.

The three victims identified Muro as the man who walked up to them and touched them inappropriately, officials said. Police also said that Muro was seen on store surveillance video.

Muro was seen at the store on several occasions. The surveillance video helped police track him down, and he was arrested at his home in Eastvale.

The suspect was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of sexual battery. Muro posted the $5,000 bail, The Press-Enterprise said.

Muro’s family told police that he suffers from mental illness, and Norco police are asking the public if Muro assaulted any other victims.

Anyone who with information about other alleged assaults should call the Norco sheriff’s station at 951-270-5673.

