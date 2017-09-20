Lindsey Graham: Obama Can’t ‘Acknowledge His Signature Issue Is Failing’

Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back at Obama in a statement over the former president’s criticism of the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill. Graham argued, “It’s unrealistic to expect President Obama would acknowledge his signature issue is failing.”

President Obama during a speech at the Gates Foundation Wednesday said that it remains “aggravating” the Republican Party is seeking to inflict “real human suffering” with their attempts to repeal Obamacare.

Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back at Obama in a statement arguing that the former president would not recognize that his signature issue continues to fail.

The Obamacare repeal legislation, known as Graham-Cassidy, would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and deliver health care to the states so that Republican states can design more affordable and conservative alternatives to the Affordable Care Act. The Senate will vote next week on Graham-Cassidy, and the bill continues to gain widespread endorsements from President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, 15 Republican governors, as well as Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Graham retorted, “It’s no surprise President Obama opposes sending money and power back to the states and closer to where the patients live. Obamacare was designed with the exact opposite goal in mind – which is to consolidate health care power and decision-making in Washington.”

The South Carolinian then explained, “Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson breaks that Obamacare mold by sending money and power back to the states, and closer to patients, to deliver quality health care. It’s why our proposal continues to gain momentum and support.”

Sen. Graham charged, “The Democratic Party is heavily invested in Washington controlling health care. Our last best chance to repeal and replace Obamacare is with Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson.”