Melania Trump said on Wednesday that peace, human rights, and human dignity — especially for vulnerable children — will be the pillars of the work she does in her role as first lady of the United States.

But she repeatedly said that it is, first and foremost, parents’ responsibility to raise their children to be moral, charitable, and to have love of country.

Speaking to the spouses of dignitaries from around the globe who attended the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the first lady said family is at the heart of instilling values in children. Trump said:

Show me the loving bonds between your families today and I will show you the patriotism and moral clarity of your nation tomorrow. Our choices on how we raise and educate our children in fact provide the blueprint for the next generation. If we do not advocate a love of country to our children and generations to come, then why would our children grow up to fight for their countries?”

The first lady said parents’ priority should be “loving, educating and bringing up our next generation be happy, productive and morally responsible adults.” She then outlined the threats that children face around the world in her remarks:

Together, we must acknowledge that all too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us, our children, who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies. Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country.

“And as we all know, the future of every nation rests with the promise of their young people,” she said.

The first lady also said children should be taught the importance of charity.

“If we do not teach our children the importance of helping those less fortunate wherever they may be then why would they become caring adults who dedicate themselves to charity?” she said, adding that all adults should make sure children are safe and secure.

“No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn,” the First Lady said. We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children’s future is bright.”

Trump- concluded her remarks by telling her counterparts in the audience that she looks forward to working with them on issues related to children and asked for God’s blessings.

“God Bless our children, God Bless our nations, and God Bless the United States of America,” she said.

Some of spouses who attended the speech were Sophie Trudeau of Canada, Emine Erdogan of Turkey, Brigitte Macron of France, and Jenni Haukio, spouse of Finland’s President Saudi Niinisto, according to the White House pool report.