Mitch McConnell’s Super PAC Blankets Alabama’s Airwaves for Luther Strange

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s super PAC poured another $630,000 into Alabama Senator Luther Strange’s special election campaign Wednesday, purchasing a television and radio advertising package that showcases President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Strange, the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker reports. The Senate Leadership Fund has already dumped millions into Alabama in an attempt to sway the race toward Luther and away from conservative Judge Roy Moore.

From the Washington Examiner:

Each of the ads focus on Trump and his support for Strange versus Moore, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court who has tried to position himself as the outsider in the race.

“Which Alabama conservative was endorsed by the NRA and National Right to Life Committee? Big Luther Strange,” SLF’s closing television ad says, as it opens with contrasting visuals of Strange and Moore. “Who’s fighting with President Trump to build the wall? Big Luther Strange, again. And, who did President Trump give his complete and total endorsement to? That’s right: Big Luther Strange.”

Senate Leadership Fund’s total investment in the Alabama Senate special is set to hit $9 million. McConnell and his supporters are concerned a Moore victory could encourage a series of well-funded primary challenges in 2018 against Republican incumbents.

The special election will be held on September 26.