PolitiFact: Senate Leadership Fund Attack Ad Claiming Roy Moore Doesn’t Support Border Wall ‘Mostly False’

In a collaboration with AL.com, the so-called political fact-checking outlet Politifact deemed an ad from the Senate Leadership Fund attacking former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore for not supporting the border wall to be “mostly false.”

Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a super PAC backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is supporting Moore’s opponent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a GOP runoff election set to take place on Tuesday.

In the ad, SLF portrays Moore as being against a border wall.

Partial transcript as follows (courtesy of AL.com):

MALE VOICE: “Who will fight with President Trump to change Washington? Not career politician Roy Moore. He’s on the wrong side of Trump’s border wall.” VIDEO CLIP OF MOORE: “I’ll tell you a little secret. Does it take a wall?” VIDEO CLIP OF MOORE: “I don’t think it would take a wall.” REPEATS THE SAME CLIP OF MOORE: “I don’t think it would take a wall.” MALE VOICE: “Roy Moore. Dead wrong on President Trump’s wall to protect our borders.” AUDIO CLIP OF MOORE: “You can’t build a wall around our country.”

According to the critique of the TV spot by Politifact’s Jon Greenberg, “individual elements” were true, but “the package deal paints an incomplete picture.”

Greenberg’s article goes on to offer the full context of Moore’s remarks, then makes the ruling that the advertisement is “mostly false.”

“The ad contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts the would give a different impression,” Greenberg wrote. “We rate it Mostly False.”

