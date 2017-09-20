Roy Moore’s Longtime Friend: ‘Establishment Are Going Crazy’ Trying to Stop Him

Roy Moore’s close friend says the Republican establishment is right to be concerned with the Alabama GOP primary candidate leading the closely watched special Senate election against Trump-backed Senator Luther Strange. Dean Young, who calls Moore his “best friend”, says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “and all the establishment are going crazy” because, should the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice defeat Strange in next week’s runoff, Moore’s fiery social conservative brand will spell trouble for the McConnell-Beltway establishment — which has sunk millions of dollars into his opponent.

From the Washington Examiner‘s David Drucker:

Young said flatly that Trump made a mistake [endorsing Strange], and that it could come back to haunt him.

“President Trump should be very careful because I believe Judge Moore is getting ready to win no matter if Trump comes down here or doesn’t come down here,” he said. “President Trump is taking an unnecessary risk and is in danger of hurting his clout in the future … Honestly, I don’t understand it. Judge Moore doesn’t understand why he’s doing it. But he won’t get any flack from us.”

Young added: “Judge Moore is 100 percent behind President Trump’s platform that he was elected on. Judge Moore supported him; I supported him.”

