The Russians Are Coming! — Hillary Clinton Compares Herself to Paul Revere

Former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared herself to the historical American patriot Paul Revere, as she continued ranting about the effect that Russia had on the presidential election.

“I feel like I’m a bit of a, you know, Paula Revere,” she said, adjusting the gender of the famous American patriot. “I’m trying to sound the alarm about this.”

Hillary Clinton compares herself to Paul Revere 🙄 #TheRussiansAreComing pic.twitter.com/dPgBqwMvOi — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 20, 2017

The former Secretary of State made her remarks in an interview with Stephen Colbert, insisting that the Russians were successful in tilting the election in favor of Trump.

“I think that they believe they had a good outing in 2016, and I think they will be back in 2018 and 2020, unless we stop them,” she said.

Clinton warned that more information about Russia’s influence was coming, citing multiple investigations about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the election.

Putin, she insisted, built up armies of Russians pretending to be Americans online, calling them “fake Americans with fake news and fake stories and fake demonstrations.”

She added that Putin had a “grudge” against her when she was Secretary of State, which was why he wanted her to lose.

“I don’t think anybody can with a straight face say that the Russians did not set out to influence our election, and they did so,” Clinton said.