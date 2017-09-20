Senate Will Vote on Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Bill Next Week

A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Wednesday that the Senate will vote on the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill next week.

The spokeswoman said, “It is the Leader’s intention to consider Graham/Cassidy on the floor next week.”

The Graham-Cassidy legislation would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and deliver health care to the states so that states can create more affordable alternatives to Obamacare.

Support for Graham-Cassidy has only grown. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence endorsed the bill and continued to call governors and senators to support the bill. Fifteen Republican governors wrote to in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urging him to pass the bill through the upper chamber. Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy support. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows endorsed the bill and said that the bill has “real merit.”