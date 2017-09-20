Tim Stanley: For Trump to Avoid Impeachment ‘Build That Wall’

The latest twist in the investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia is that Paul Manafort, former head of the campaign, was wiretapped under secret court orders before and after the election — including while he was working with Trump. The revelation more or less stops there.

We don’t know what investigators found, or if it involved Trump personally. According to CNN, two sources caution that the evidence is thus far “inconclusive.” But Trump still has cause for concern.

This President is walking a political tightrope. He needs to keep both moderate Republications and his base on his side. Otherwise, Democrats could assume the majority in 2018 and unleash the full fury of the left on the White House.