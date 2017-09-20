Top Gun: Mike Pence Schedules Fly By Event for Luther Strange in Alabama Airport

Vice President Mike Pence’s Monday campaign rally for U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange will take place at an airport.

A statement from the Strange campaign lauded Pence’s conservative leadership, according to AL.com. Strange highlighted that both President Donald Trump and Pence were making appearances for him in the final days of the primary runoff election.

advertisement

President Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally for Strange on Friday. He had originally indicated support for Strange before the initially August 15 primary election in which Strange came in second.

The Pence rally will take place at 7:00 p.m. at HealthSouth Aviation at 4851 65th Place North, according to the report.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has been consistently leading in polls by large margins.

Former Alaska Gov. and 2008 Vice Presidential GOP nominee Sarah Palin and former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump Dr. Sebastian Gorka will campaign for Moore this week on Thursday. The rally will be held at a historic train depot in Montgomery, Alabama. The depot is located at 300 Water Street in the city’s historic downtown area.

As election day draws near, the Republican establishment is dumping money into the race backing Strange. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell-affiliated PAC the Senate Leadership Fund just threw $830,000 at the race in which it’s candidate continues to lag. The PAC has already sunk millions upon millions of dollars into supporting Strange between the August 15 primary and now in the runoff between Moore, who won the most votes in that election, and Strange.

Strange has recently come under serious criticism for his partial ownership of a firm that solicits investments with promises of visas for foreign nationals under the troubled and fraud-prone EB-5 program. This comes despite Strange’s claim that he is strong on immigration issues.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana