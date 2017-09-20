SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

President Trump: ‘I Hope Republican Senators Will Vote for Graham-Cassidy’

by Sean Moran20 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he hopes Republican senators will “vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

President Trump’s tweet said, “I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace Obamacare. Money direct to States!”

President Trump applauded Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) efforts to revive Obamacare repeal last week in a statement. Now President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence continue to call governors and senators to support the Graham-Cassidy legislation.

Graham-Cassidy would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and deliver health care to the states so they can design more conservative and affordable alternatives to the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare bill for not repealing all of Obamacare, although Paul did vote for the “skinny repeal” in August, which only repealed Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates as well as the Affordable Care’s Act’s medical device tax.

President Trump cautioned that Sen. Paul’s opposition to Graham-Cassidy has not been productive in Republicans’ efforts to repeal Obamacare. Congressional Republicans have until September 30 to use budgetary reconciliation that would allow for an Obamacare repeal bill to pass through the Senate with a simple majority.

Trump said, “Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare!”:

