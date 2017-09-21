Alabama State Rep: Luther Strange Not Telling Truth About Corruption Probe

Alabama State Representative Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) is calling for the release of his grand jury testimony in connection with a corruption case involving former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard. Henry says now-U.S. Senator Luther Strange, who is facing a runoff Senate primary election next week against conservative Judge Roy Moore, is not telling the truth behind the anti-corruption unit he led while serving as Alabama’s attorney general.

From WHNT News 19‘s Brian Lawson:

Henry began the news conference [Wednesday] in Madison by saying he’d considered violating the law to disclose his testimony, but said he [sic] after he was warned by friends he was risking arrest, he decided to publicly ask Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to allow his testimony to be released.

He said the testimony would show Strange hasn’t been honest about his recusal in the Hubbard investigation. Our news partners AL.com summed up the case against Hubbard.

…

Alabama State Rep. Mike Ball (R-Madison) also spoke. Ball said he’d raised concerns to Strange about how Hart was using and leaking grand jury testimony. Ball said Strange didn’t appoint a special counsel as requested and instead, sent him a letter [to] say the matter had been reviewed and his office had found no wrongdoing.

