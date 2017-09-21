Arkansas High School Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse of Four Teens

An Arkansas high school teacher has been arrested and accused of having illicit sexual relations with four high school boys, two of them on the same night, court documents say.

Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, a now-former teacher at Marked Tree High School in Marked Tree, Arkansas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas Online.

Police say four students from two different high schools engaged in a sexual relationship with the married ex-teacher after engaging in a series of smart phone texts, including explicit photos of the teacher, sent during the last school year.

The physical relations reportedly occurred after the texts, which prosecutors say “became more and more sexual in nature.”

The sexual relations all allegedly occurred at Goline’s apartment after being arranged over texts.

Goline has been employed as an art teacher at the Marked Tree School District, according to the Daily Mail.

The school began investigating after a parent threatened to do “bodily harm” to the teacher. School district officials soon confronted Goline about the accusations, and she allegedly admitted to having sex with the students.

Goline was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on September 20 on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court on October 31. She was later released after posting bond.

If convicted, Goline could face stiff penalties. The law allows for 10 to 40 years in prison, but the law also allows a sentence of life in prison for similar offenses.

