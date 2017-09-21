Chamber of Commerce ‘Urges’ Trump, Congress to ‘Quickly’ Pass Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

The United States Chamber of Commerce is urging President Trump and Congress to “quickly” pass a widespread amnesty plan that would not only allow 800,000 illegal aliens to obtain a pathway to U.S. citizenship, but could also trigger a chain migration of at least four to six million foreign nationals flooding into the country.
In a letter by Senior Vice President Neil Bradley, obtained by Breitbart News, the Chamber of Commerce – big business’ largest lobbying arm – demands a quick for the 800,000 illegal aliens currently shielded by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying “the clock is ticking.”
The Chamber of Commerce letter in full reads:
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Congress to act quickly to provide permanent relief for the approximately 800,000 individuals who will be negatively impacted by the rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, commonly referred to as DACA.
Since 2012, individuals have enrolled in the DACA program in good faith, gaining the legal ability to attend school and work. As a result, they have become even further integrated into our communities and the nation’s economy. DACA recipients are our friends, our neighbors, and our coworkers. According to some estimates, approximately 700,000 are employed in the U.S., performing a wide variety of jobs across the economy.
If the DACA program is allowed to end, eventually none of these individuals will be legally allowed to remain—let alone work—in the U.S.
We are pleased to see the strong expressions of support within Congress and the Trump administration to provide permanent relief to DACA recipients that will protect them from deportation and put them on a track toward lawful permanent residency and, perhaps eventually, citizenship.
The statements of support must now be turned into a legislative solution. The clock is ticking.
We urge you to expeditiously work through the reasonable disagreements over the scope and details of a legislative solution as well as the inclusion of provisions to increase border security. The Chamber stands ready to work with you and the administration to ensure that the legislation crafted is consistent with fundamental American principles and the best interest of the nation and the American economy.
The Chamber of Commerce joins pro-mass immigration billionaires, the Koch brothers, who are major GOP establishment donors, as well as establishment politicians like Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in their call for amnesty.
The Trump administration announced the end to DACA, via Attorney General Jeff Sessions, weeks ago, but has since waffled on the issue, with Trump going as far as praising the illegal aliens shielded by DACA.
The Chamber of Commerce has long opposed Trump’s populist-economic nationalist ‘America First’ agenda, coming out in April to oppose reforms to the H-1B visa, where hundreds of thousands of foreign workers can be imported to the U.S. to take American jobs, as Breitbart Texas reported.
Like the Chamber of Commerce, the Koch brothers, through their group ‘Libre Initiative,’ said this week that they were “encouraging” Congress to quickly pass an amnesty for illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported.
The Koch brothers, despite strong opposition to Trump’s agenda, have managed to infiltrate White House discussions and potential policy initiatives in the administration in the form of Marc Short, who now serves as Trump’s Legislative Affairs Director.
Prior to joining the Trump White House, Short led the ‘Never Trump’ movement inside the Koch brothers’ pro-immigration organizations, as Breitbart News reported.
In May 2016, during the height of the Republican presidential primary, where Trump was taking the country by storm on his populist and economic nationalist agenda, Short was heading an effort to derail the then-front-runner.
At the time, National Review exclusively reported that Short was leading an effort inside the Koch brothers’ organizations to take down Trump and his agenda, partly by supporting Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who infamously helped author the Gang of Eight amnesty bill:
On a frigid Tuesday in February, a team of top political operatives from the Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, the umbrella group that controls political activities for the sprawling donor network led by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch, arrived in Kansas for a meeting that they hoped would turn the tide of the presidential campaign.
They’d set aside $150 million to spend on paid media alone, to be spread across campaigns at the federal, state, and local levels. Yet they had not been authorized to spend a dime on the White House race.
Marc Short, then president of Freedom Partners, wanted to change that. He led a faction inside the Koch network that had become convinced of the need to neutralize Donald Trump before his momentum made him unstoppable. Fresh off Trump’s landslide victory in New Hampshire one week earlier, and staring down another likely Trump win in South Carolina that Saturday, Short and his lieutenants had come to Wichita to present Charles Koch with a detailed, eight-figure blueprint for derailing the Republican front-runner on Super Tuesday, when eleven states would vote. They hoped to get the green light to hammer Trump with ads in the states where he was most vulnerable.
Just a week after Short’s efforts to lead a full-fledged Koch-funded operation against Trump, he signed onto the Rubio campaign.
After Short left the Koch’s Freedom Partners, he praised the open borders, billionaire donors, saying, “Charles and David have built an amazing network of donors and activists, and their investments in future generations will pay huge dividends.”
Over the weekend, Short questioned what the definition of a “wall” truly is under Trump’s administration, as Breitbart News reported. Though building a border wall along the southern border was Trump’s key tenet of his America First agenda, Short said the wall is actually “a myriad of different structures.”
“I think that what the definition of a wall is, is something that we all need to have a serious conversation,” Short told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
DACA recipients currently hold upwards of 700,000 U.S. jobs. An ultimate end to the program – with DACA recipients not getting amnesty – could result in a 700,000 job stimulus for American workers. This would amount to nearly 30,000 new U.S. job openings for American workers every month once the program is officially phased out.
Although screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that more than 2,100 recipients had their status revoked for being criminals or gang members.
