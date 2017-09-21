Chamber of Commerce ‘Urges’ Trump, Congress to ‘Quickly’ Pass Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

The United States Chamber of Commerce is urging President Trump and Congress to “quickly” pass a widespread amnesty plan that would not only allow 800,000 illegal aliens to obtain a pathway to U.S. citizenship, but could also trigger a chain migration of at least four to six million foreign nationals flooding into the country.

In a letter by Senior Vice President Neil Bradley, obtained by Breitbart News, the Chamber of Commerce – big business’ largest lobbying arm – demands a quick for the 800,000 illegal aliens currently shielded by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying “the clock is ticking.”

The Chamber of Commerce letter in full reads:

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Congress to act quickly to provide permanent relief for the approximately 800,000 individuals who will be negatively impacted by the rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, commonly referred to as DACA. Since 2012, individuals have enrolled in the DACA program in good faith, gaining the legal ability to attend school and work. As a result, they have become even further integrated into our communities and the nation’s economy. DACA recipients are our friends, our neighbors, and our coworkers. According to some estimates, approximately 700,000 are employed in the U.S., performing a wide variety of jobs across the economy. If the DACA program is allowed to end, eventually none of these individuals will be legally allowed to remain—let alone work—in the U.S. We are pleased to see the strong expressions of support within Congress and the Trump administration to provide permanent relief to DACA recipients that will protect them from deportation and put them on a track toward lawful permanent residency and, perhaps eventually, citizenship. The statements of support must now be turned into a legislative solution. The clock is ticking. We urge you to expeditiously work through the reasonable disagreements over the scope and details of a legislative solution as well as the inclusion of provisions to increase border security. The Chamber stands ready to work with you and the administration to ensure that the legislation crafted is consistent with fundamental American principles and the best interest of the nation and the American economy.

The Chamber of Commerce joins pro-mass immigration billionaires, the Koch brothers, who are major GOP establishment donors, as well as establishment politicians like Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in their call for amnesty.

The Trump administration announced the end to DACA, via Attorney General Jeff Sessions, weeks ago, but has since waffled on the issue, with Trump going as far as praising the illegal aliens shielded by DACA.

The Chamber of Commerce has long opposed Trump’s populist-economic nationalist ‘America First’ agenda, coming out in April to oppose reforms to the H-1B visa, where hundreds of thousands of foreign workers can be imported to the U.S. to take American jobs, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Like the Chamber of Commerce, the Koch brothers, through their group ‘Libre Initiative,’ said this week that they were “encouraging” Congress to quickly pass an amnesty for illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported.