Donald Trump: Puerto Rico ‘Absolutely Obliterated’ by Hurricane Maria

President Donald Trump commented on the historic hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promising to help rebuild the community.

“Puerto Rico was absolutely obliterated,” Trump said referring to the damage caused by category five storm Hurricane Maria.

The president made his remarks on Thursday during a meeting with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko in New York City.

He acknowledged that Puerto Rico’s electric grid was destroyed, which could take up to six months to restore power to nearly 3.5 residents on the island.

“All you have to do is read or turn on the television and you will see a place that is practically leveled,” Trump said.

Winds of up to 155 miles per hour were recorded during the storm, as well as heavy flooding.

“It’s incredible the power of that wind,” Trump said.

The president promised that he would work with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló of Puerto Rico to help them rebuild.

“Puerto Rico will start the process … we were just talking about it,” Trump said. “We are going to start it with great gusto.”

The president approved federal disaster relief for the island, as cleanup has begun. When asked by reporters if he would travel to Puerto Rico to meet with the storm victims, he replied, “I will.”