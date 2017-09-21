Former Sen. Jim DeMint Endorses Judge Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

Former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) announced on Thursday his endorsement of Judge Roy Moore in next week’s Alabama U.S. senate race, in another blow to the establishment-backed candidate Luther Strange’s campaign.

In a press release, DeMint, who is a leading figure in the Tea Party movement, took aim at the “Kings of the Washington Swamp” opposing Moore’s candidacy.

“The American people are tired of the lack of leadership on Capitol Hill. They want people who are willing to fight to save our country,” DeMint said. “Judge Moore has proven he has the courage and the commitment to stand up to the Washington establishment and help President Trump implement a positive agenda. That’s why the Kings of the Washington Swamp are working so hard to keep Judge Moore from becoming the next U.S. Senator from Alabama, and why conservatives are supporting him.”

Despite receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump, Luther Strange remains the overwhelming choice for the Republican establishment. In recent weeks, the Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has flooded the state with a series of false attack ads against Moore’s campaign.

However, Roy Moore has received backing from other politicians including Head of the House Freedom Caucus Mark Meadows, as well his initial primary candidate Rep. Mo Brooks, as well as endorsements from leading figures in the populist nationalist movement, including the likes of Sarah Palin, Mike Huckabee, and Ann Coulter.

Moore currently holds a commanding lead in polls over Strange. In a recent poll conducted by JMC Analytics, Moore has a solid 47 percent lead against Strange’s 39 percent, while another 13 percent remain undecided.

“Jim DeMint has served this nation with honor and is a fine example of a Christian statesman,” Judge Moore said on the endorsement. “He is someone whom I greatly admire and hope to learn from as I prepare to serve the people of Alabama in the United States Senate.”

