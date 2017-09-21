A lesbian couple arrested and convicted of beating and torturing their five-year-old boy so badly that he had two strokes from years of beatings has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Police in Muskogee, OK, arrested the boy’s mother, Rachel Stevens, 28, and his “stepmother,” Kayla Jones, 25, last year for what doctors said appeared to be months of vicious child abuse.

advertisement

Police became involved after the child was transferred from a Muskogee, Oklahoma, clinic to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa because of lesions on his face and after a series of seizures. But when he got to Tulsa, doctors became suspicious over his injuries and determined that he was abused and not just suffering some sort of ailment as claimed by the lesbian couple.

The women even had the gall to create a GoFundMe page to raise money to help them pay for the child’s medical care.

After doctors suggested the child was abused, police arrested the pair and charged them with child abuse.

Court documents revealed that the child told police that he was repeatedly tied up, confined with duct tape, locked in a small room for extended periods of time and that both women would periodically beat him sometimes with a belt. He said his own mother once smashed his hand with a hammer and his “stepmom” repeatedly kicked him in the groin hard enough to cause bleeding.

Stevens and Jones pleaded no contest last Friday to child abuse and child neglect charges. As part of a plea deal, they were sentenced to 20 years in prison, according tothe Daily Mail.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.