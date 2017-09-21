Luther Strange Finance Chair Tied to Alabama Bribery Case

…

“This new detail raises further questions about Luther Strange’s official acts to oppose the EPA Superfund site while receiving $50,000 from Drummond around the same time,” he continued.

The bribery scheme

Earlier this month, state Rep. Oliver Robinson pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for opposing the expansion of a north Birmingham Superfund site into Tarrant, which could potentially have cost area companies millions of dollars in cleanup.

…

According to Robinson’s plea agreement, he accepted payments through the Birmingham law firm Balch & Bingham, Drummond and the AJE to oppose the Superfund expansion.

Thompson Tractor’s headquarters are in Tarrant, near where the EPA was considering expanding the Superfund site.

