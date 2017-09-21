SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

#MAGA Social Media Users Declare Roy Moore the Winner in Alabama Senate Debate

Brynn Anderson/AP

by Adam Shaw21 Sep 2017

Social media was quick to declare Judge Roy Moore the winner of the Alabama Senate primary debate, with few enthusiastic right-wing supporters of establishment opponent Sen. Luther Strange to be found on Twitter.

Moore and Strange faced off in the Republican primary ahead of the vote on Tuesday, with Moore attacking Strange’s links to the “swamp,” and Strange tirelessly repeating his backing from President Trump.

Daily Caller reporter Alex Pfeiffer said what was on a lot of user’s minds when watching the debate between the grassroots conservative and the candidate backed by Mitch McConnell and President Trump:

McClatchy reporter Katie Glueck noted that Trump fans backing Moore were using the debate period to question Trump-backed Strange over Moore:

Many users found Moore’s stance convincing and Strange’s reliance on mentioning Trump underwhelming.

Rev. Franklin Graham gave Moore a thumbs up at during the debate, a high-profile endorsement from social conservatives.

Others noted that the left was already furious at Moore, suggesting that this was a sign that Moore would be a good bet for the primary.

Alabama Republicans will vote on Tuesday for who they want to represent them in the Senate election. Polls currently show Moore with a significant lead over Strange.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York.

