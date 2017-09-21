MAGA Social Media Users Declare Roy Moore the Winner in Alabama Senate Debate

Social media was quick to declare Judge Roy Moore the winner of the Alabama Senate primary debate, with few enthusiastic right-wing supporters of establishment opponent Sen. Luther Strange to be found on Twitter.

Moore and Strange faced off in the Republican primary ahead of the vote on Tuesday, with Moore attacking Strange’s links to the “swamp,” and Strange tirelessly repeating his backing from President Trump.

Daily Caller reporter Alex Pfeiffer said what was on a lot of user’s minds when watching the debate between the grassroots conservative and the candidate backed by Mitch McConnell and President Trump:

So far this Moore v Strange debate sounds like Trump vs Jeb. That's not good for Strange. — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) September 21, 2017

McClatchy reporter Katie Glueck noted that Trump fans backing Moore were using the debate period to question Trump-backed Strange over Moore:

A pro-Moore sign at watch party reads, "Mr President and Mr Vice President, I love you but you are wrong" — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) September 21, 2017

Many users found Moore’s stance convincing and Strange’s reliance on mentioning Trump underwhelming.

From listening to this debate tonight in Huntsville. It pains me to say that Roy Moore won me over. Strange sounded like a car salesman — james marinos (@jamesmarinos) September 21, 2017

Luther Strange's only argument in this #ALSen debate is "Trump endorsed me." That's literally all he's talking about. What about policy? — Violet (@RightwingSpawn) September 22, 2017

#AL senator Luther strange even sounds like a establishment politician, all mealy mouth. I personally like Roy Moore and hope Al elects him — gab.ai/michellewendy (@MichelleridesMC) September 21, 2017

Strange, touting Trump's endorsement: "Who's gonna help the president get his agenda passed?" "Roy Moore" yells man in the crowd. #ALSEN — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) September 21, 2017

There is only one Conservative in the #ALSEN race. His name is Judge Roy Moore. https://t.co/HOFIsfO94b — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 22, 2017

Rev. Franklin Graham gave Moore a thumbs up at during the debate, a high-profile endorsement from social conservatives.

I met Judge Roy Moore last year when I held a prayer rally at the capitol in AL. I admire the fact that he’s got guts. pic.twitter.com/5AbeTTevf9 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 21, 2017

Others noted that the left was already furious at Moore, suggesting that this was a sign that Moore would be a good bet for the primary.

Alabama Republicans will vote on Tuesday for who they want to represent them in the Senate election. Polls currently show Moore with a significant lead over Strange.

