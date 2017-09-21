Palin: Moore Victory Will Inspire Other Grassroots Candidates to Challenge ‘Their Own Swamp Creatures’

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin told a raucous crowd on Thursday evening that if grassroots Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore defeats D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange on Tuesday, it will inspire more grassroots candidates across the country to challenge establishment politicians who are selling them out.

Palin, along with former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, campaigned for Moore after his debate with Strange.

advertisement

Palin told the crowd that if Moore wins on Tuesday, “he’s going to be an inspiration for the rest of the country” and motivate other grassroots candidates to “rise up and take on their own Swamp creatures in their own states.”

Palin, whose endorsement in GOP primaries since 2008 (ask Nikki Haley) has arguably been the most coveted and influential, said the D.C. establishment is scared of Moore because he cannot be controlled and answers only to the people of Alabama like former Sen. Jeff Sessions.

The D.C. establishment is so afraid that Palin’s prediction about a wave of grassroots challengers will come true that they reportedly begged President Donald Trump to campaign for Strange on Friday.

The Washington Post reported that Trump’s advisers “were deeply divided on whether” Trump “should risk jetting to Alabama to prop up” Strange, but establishment Senate Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were “unwilling to let the president turn his attention elsewhere” because they are terrified that a Moore win “could prompt some GOP senators to retire to avoid facing the wrath of anti-establishment voters and the likes of Bannon’s Breitbart News.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who begged Trump to go to Alabama to campaign for the establishment, is reportedly thinking about retiring. Other Senators like Dean Heller (R-NV), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and Roger Wicker (R-MS) are likely to face strong challenges from grassroots conservative candidates.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who has vowed to be fiercely loyal to the economic nationalist agenda that got Trump elected, recently told CBS anchor Charlie Rose that GOP primary challenges from economic nationalists will “rejuvenate” the Republican Party, which has proven time and time again that it cannot win national elections with milquetoast corporatist candidates.