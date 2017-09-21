Sarah Palin: Vote for Roy Moore Isn’t Vote Against Trump; It’s a Vote for MAGA Agenda

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said a vote for Alabama grassroots Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore is a vote for the economic nationalist agenda that got President Donald Trump elected and not a vote against Trump himself.

Palin made her remarks at a raucous Thursday evening rally for Moore after Moore’s debate with D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange.

“A vote for Judge Moore isn’t a vote against the president,” Palin said. “It’s a vote for the people’s agenda that elected the president.”

Moore is leading Strange in every poll leading up to Tuesday’s runoff election, and many Alabama voters have indicated that though they personally like and support Trump, they will be voting for Moore, who they believe will better support Trump’s agenda than Strange, who they think will be more loyal to the Republican establishment and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Economic nationalists have been disheartened that Trump has caved on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for certain illegal immigrants, made deals with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has had second thoughts about pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, and is not prioritizing his signature campaign promise to build the wall.

“We voted to put America first. Not the political elite that had ignored us for decades,” Palin said. “We voted for a big beautiful wall, not for another amnesty deal.”

As has been noted, “the Washington Post reported that Moore has become a ‘darling to Trump’s base,’ especially after, as U.S. News & World Report noted, ‘[former White House Chief Strategist Steve] Bannon and his like-minded nationalists lieutenants at Breitbart have watched Trump’s centrist turn with great unease.'”

Palin reminded voters that the “MAGA” movement started in Alabama in 2015 at a raucous rally when then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), who had been the intellectual leader of the economic nationalist movement in the Senate while Palin was the movement’s heart and soul since the 2008 election, put on a “Make America Great Again” hat and said, “this isn’t a campaign. It’s a movement.”

Palin urged Alabamians to “send a loud and clear message” to the D.C. Swamp on Tuesday that “our movement isn’t over, and it’s not slowing down. It’s roaring and rumbling across the country.”

“We’re sending Trump someone who has our back — not Mitch McConnell’s,” Palin said. “Make no mistake: Big Luther is Mitch McConnell’s guy.”