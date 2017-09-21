Poll: Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan Hit New Lows with Republicans

The latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that Republicans are increasingly dissatisfied with their leaders in Congress.

Only 36 percent of Republican voters say they are satisfied with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, while 59 percent are dissatisfied, according to the poll.

McConnell suffers the most, as 25 percent of Republicans have a negative impression of the Senate Majority Leader while only 17 percent have a positive impression.

Trump, however, still earns 83 percent of support from Republicans, despite his deal with Democrats on funding the government.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans in the poll said that they considered themselves more of a Trump supporter than supporters of the Republican party. Only 38 percent of Republicans cited party support above Trump.