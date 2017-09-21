Pro-Amnesty U.S. Chamber of Commerce Touts Trump Support of Luther Strange on Giant Birmingham Billboard

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants people in Alabama to know that President Donald Trump supports Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

Strange is in a runoff contest for the Republican Party nomination in a U.S. Senate special election on Tuesday.

The billboard reads “President Donald J. Trump Supports Luther Strange” and on the billboard are the logos of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Council of Alabama.

In recent weeks, the Chamber has urged Congress and Trump to “quickly” pass an immigration plan that would reportedly not only allow 800,000 illegal aliens to obtain a pathway to U.S. citizenship but could also trigger a wave of chain migration.

Strange faces former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore for the GOP nod. The winner of that contest will face Democratic Party nominee former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in a December 12 special election.

That election will determine who fills the seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions, who the Chamber had given low marks to over the years for his votes on some pieces of legislation.

