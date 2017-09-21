Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King announced his endorsement of Judge Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate.

“Judge Roy Moore has shown time and time again that he will stand strong against the prevailing winds to champion causes that are important to conservatives,” King said Thursday about the former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice.

advertisement

The congressman continued in his statement:

Whether it’s defending the Ten Commandments, preserving the sanctity of traditional marriage, or fighting against entrenched political corruption in Montgomery and Washington, Roy Moore can be counted on to fight to advance our shared conservative values. There is no stronger, more principled Constitutional Christian conservative than Judge Moore. I endorse Roy Moore for the United States Senate, and I look forward to working with him to advance pro-life and pro-second amendment causes.

Moore is running against appointed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in a primary run-off for the Senate seat once occupied by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The two candidates will face off in a debate Thursday evening 6:30 p.m. EDT.

“Congressman King has been a tireless advocate for the constitution and for securing our borders,” Moore responded to King’s endorsement in a statement. “I am honored to have his support and look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with him in Washington to defend our liberties and protect our nation.”

The Alabama primary runoff election is September 26. The winner of that race will face the Democratic candidate – former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones – on December 12.