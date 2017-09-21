Roy Moore Opposes DACA Amnesty, Strange Silent

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has promised to oppose the proposed record-breaking Dream Act amnesty for “DACA” illegal immigrants, one day after incumbent Sen. Luther Strange declined to answer questions from Breitbart News.

“Roy Moore opposes DACA and the Dream Act and supports military patrol of the borders while the [border] wall is being constructed,” a spokesman for Moore’s campaign told Americans for Legal Immigration PAC.

Bill Gheen, ALIPAC‘s founder, promptly endorsed Moore:

ALIPAC is a grass-roots group which helped defeat amnesty pushes by President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. It also helped the primary defeat of GOP Majority Leader Eric Cantor in June 2014.

“This is the first clearly drawn line” between Strange and Moore, Gheen told Breitbart News. It has “just given us the contrast between Moore and Strange,” he added. The group will not use its extensive membership list to encourage support for Moore, Gheen said.

The immigration issue helped outsider Donald Trump beat the GOP and Democratic establishments in 2016. But the federal policy of importing 1 million new legal immigrants a year generates so much extra revenue for business and for government agencies that Trump is facing intense pressure from the establishment to provide an amnesty to many of the 11 million illegal immigrants living in the United States.

The DACA issue blew up September 13 when the two Democrats declared that Trump had agreed to accept a DACA amnesty without getting funds for a border wall.

The cost of the proposed amnesty is far bigger than the Democrats or their media allies admit. Instead of covering 690,000 younger illegals now enrolled in former President Barack Obama’s 2012 “DACA” amnesty, the Democrats are pushing for passage of their much more ambitious “Dream Act,” which would legalize the 690,000 registered DACA recipients plus many additional migrants.

The Dream Act would cover at least 3.3 million illegals, according to a pro-immigration group, the Migration Policy Institute.

Once provided with amnesty and citizenship, the 3.3 million illegals would be able to get Obamacare grants — at an estimated cost of roughly $115 billion per decade — and also sponsor many of their foreign-based relatives to join them in the United States, so inflating the scale and cost of the amnesty.

In contrast to Moore, Luther Strange has a record indicating support for large-scale immigration, and he even has a personal investment in a company which trades green cards for overseas funds.

Strange’s campaign website ducks the high-profile DACA issue, saying only that:

It is our duty to uphold and enforce immigration law. Individuals who enter our country illegally should not receive the benefits that taxpaying Americans do. Immediate deportation of criminal aliens, building President Trump’s border wall, and cutting off funding for sanctuary cities are all effective means to enforce America’s laws and strengthen its borders. Enforcing immigration law is also crucial to protecting Americans from terrorists seeking entry into our country under false pretenses. Luther Strange stands with President Trump and supports banning refugees in terrorist countries from entering our borders.

Strange has not responded to media questions about his policy towards the DACA amnesty.