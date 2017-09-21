Sebastian Gorka: Send Judge Roy Moore to Drain the Swamp

Sebastian Gorka, chief strategist of the MAGA Coalition, called for Alabamans to send a signal to Washington with Judge Roy Moore’s election to the Senate.

“I just got a call from Washington … And they’re worried. We are here to drain the swamp with Judge Roy Moore,” Gorka said Thursday at a rally for Moore ahead of a runoff election on Tuesday.

“Tuesday isn’t just some old election. Tuesday must be a sign to Washington. Tuesday you must send a signal to the swamp dwellers in D.C. Because on November the 8th, we did exactly the same,” he said, referring to President Trump’s election.

Gorka, who until recently served as a deputy assistant to the president, said the choice was simple.

“On the one hand, you have a man who’s proven through his life his dedication to this nation and to the values upon which this republic was founded,” he said.

“On the other side, a man endorsed by [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell,” he said as the crowd booed at the mention of McConnell’s name. “Enough said.”

Gorka, a former national security editor for Breitbart News, campaigned for Trump and was appointed deputy assistant to the president after his election. He served in the White House for seven months before leaving last month.

On Friday, he spoke on a panel hosted by conservative watch dog Judicial Watch about how the permanent bureaucrats in D.C. were trying to fight Trump’s agenda.

“Now I live in the swamp. I’m right in the thick of the swamp. I can tell you, the gators are everywhere. The gators are everywhere, but we’re not going to give up and we need to send a message loud and clear. That you are not going to pick somebody who is a lobbyist appointed by a corrupt governor,” he said.

Moore’s opponent, former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange (R-AL), was appointed to former Sen. Jeff Sessions’ seat when he became U.S. attorney general, by former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley. A few months before, Strange had asked state lawmakers to suspend an impeachment investigation of Bentley, as he was supposedly doing related work.

At a debate between Moore and Strange before the rally, Moore challenged Strange to clarify whether he was actually investigating Bentley. Strange ignored Moore’s question.

“No more business as usual,” Gorka said “Send Judge Roy Moore to D.C. to drain the swamp, to fight the RINOs, to take America back.”

“Let’s remember what we all did in November. We elected a man who I worked for, who had never ever held political office or senior military rank. Why? Because the political establishment on the left and the right have betrayed us for too long,” he said.

“We put a man into office who believes in three things: It’s very simple: God, family, country. That’s the same as Judge Roy Moore. God, family, country,” he said. “God bless you, Tuesday let’s win!”