It was a star-studded rally in Alabama on Thursday following the debate between Republican candidates Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Roy Moore, who are both vying for now-Attorney General Jeff Session’s Senate seat.

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, headlined the rally with a theme of draining the swamp despite the fact that Trump has endorsed Strange, a surrogate for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But when former NFL player Siran Stacy took the stage, he told the crowd that Alabama believes in God and that should be reflected in voters’ selection on Tuesday for the next senator from Alabama. Strange was appointed to the Senate seat in a controversial move by Alabama’s governor, who later resigned after a scandal.

Strange has been endorsed by President Donald Trump despite the desire of his base who elected him and who sent a clear message from Alabama on Thursday that they still want to “drain the swamp” and that Moore is the right person to do that as a senator in Washington:

We’ve got people in Washington, DC, that are not in their proper place. Yes, we’ve got elected officials that are not in their proper place. And let me tell you what, laws create cultures — I’m going to say it again: Laws create cultures. And so, what type of culture do we want our children’s children to grow up in? Well, it’s going to be on you and me, by electing a man or a woman who’s going to get in a position of authority, and they are not going to compromise to what is popular but are going to cling to what is principle.

“It’s a little bit different down here,” said Stacy, who played for the University of Alabama and the Philadelphia Eagles. “We believe in God.”

“We believe in Jesus Christ,” Stacy said.”We believe in the Holy Spirit.”

Stacy is an ordained minister, a vocation inspired, in part, from the tragic loss of his wife and four of his children in a car accident in 2007. Only Stacy and one of his daughters survived.

Stacy said that Moore is “a man of principle” who will do what he says he will do as a U.S. senator.

Stacy said his values come from his parents, who taught him to respect his elders and authority figures, including the police.

“Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, praise be to God,” Stacy said during his remarks.

The crowd at the rally responded by praying with Stacy and applauding his remarks.