First Lady Melania Trump Harvests White House Garden with Local Children

First lady Melania Trump helped children from organizations in the District of Columbia harvest vegetables and plant a fall crop in the White House garden on Friday.

The “White House Kitchen Garden” and the tradition of inviting local children to take part in planting and harvesting was started by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Melania Trump is continuing the tradition, this year with children from the Girls and Boys Club of Greater Washington and FBR Clubhouse.

Trump greeted the children, one of whom asked if she was Melania Trump.

“Yes, I am the first lady for those of you who don’t know me,” Trump said.

“I just want to welcome you the White House and thank you for coming and helping me to harvest and plant the vegetables in the beautiful garden,” Trump said. “So I think we will have a lot of fun.”

Trump, who donned red gloves that matched perfectly with her red country-style shirt, told the children they would be given samples of honey from the White House beehives to share with their families before joining them to pull up bright orange carrots and pick vine-ripened red tomatoes.

The garden also had bright peppers and stalks filled with artichokes.

“Along with the National Park Service (NPS), which maintains the White House grounds, the group spent time in the White House Kitchen Garden learning about the importance of the outdoors and healthy eating,” the White House said in a press release issued on the event.

“After a tutorial from the NPS on how to harvest and plant, as well as history on the Kitchen Garden and the White House beehive, the first lady spoke with the children about their own gardens at home and what vegetables they enjoy,” the press release said.

“Healthy, nurturing, and positive environments are instrumental in enhancing the well-being and mindfulness of all children,” Trump said in the press release. “They learn so much through their surroundings and the White House Kitchen Garden is a prime example of how children can enjoy the outdoors and learn about healthy eating and living, while also gaining an understanding of the White House and its rich history.”

“I was so happy to be able to celebrate healthy living through fun activities with these special children today, and I look forward to future events in the garden,” Trump said.

Trump also posted a photo of the day’s event on her Instagram account.