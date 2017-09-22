SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

**Live Updates** Trump Holds Alabama Rally for DC ‘Swamp Creature’ Luther Strange

by Tony Lee22 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump will hold a rally for D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange tonight in Alabama even though Alabama voters who still support Trump have said grassroots conservative Senate candidate Roy Moore is the candidate who is more aligned with the agenda that got Trump elected to the White House.

Last night, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, the original North Star of the modern economic nationalist movement and whose indictment of the bipartisan permanent political class laid the groundwork for a candidate like Trump to shock the world, said that a vote for Moore is not a vote against Trump but rather a vote for the “people’s agenda” that got Trump elected in the first place.

“We’re sending Trump someone who has our back — not Mitch McConnell’s,” Palin said. “Make no mistake: Big Luther is Mitch McConnell’s guy.”

Palin also said that if Moore wins on Tuesday, his victory will inspire other grassroots candidates across the country to challenge “their own Swamp creatures.”

Perhaps that is why the D.C. establishment reportedly begged Trump to come to Alabama to rally for Strange even though “Trumpland” is on board with Moore. Trump’s support for Strange, especially when one considers the agenda that got Trump elected in the first place, may cause people in Alabama to scratch their heads like they did when Alabama hired Mike Price to coach its football team last decade.

And if Moore wins on Tuesday, Trump may get a rude awakening and realize that maybe it is not the best idea for the Democrats and globalists in his White House to block him from reading articles from conservative news outlets.

Trump’s rally was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it may have been moved up to Friday evening after his oh-so-savvy advisers may have finally realized that not even Trump would command the attention of Alabama voters on Saturday when they are thinking about what is going on in Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Hours before the rally, Trump’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson released a statement praising Judge Moore.

“Judge Moore is a fine man of proven character and integrity, who I have come to respect over the years. I was delighted to hear he is running for the US Senate. He is truly someone who reflects the Judeo-Christian values that were so important to the establishment of our country. It is these values that we must return to in order to make America great again. I wish him well and hope everyone will make sure they vote on Tuesday,” Carson said.

The GOP Alabama Senate runoff is on Tuesday. Moore is leading in every poll leading up to the runoff.

Live Updates of the rally below. All times eastern. Watch the rally here.

8:34: Trump concedes “I might have made a mistake” in endorsing Strange. He says both Strange and Moore are “good men” and he says he told Strange that if Moore wins, he will come to Alabama and “campaign like hell” for Moore. Trump claims Roy Moore doesn’t have a good chance to win in the general election in RED ALABAMA. Seriously?

8:33: Trump calling out the “fake news media” for going after Melania for wearing high heels while boarding Air Force One to go to Houston.

8:32: Trump says when Strange told him he had his total support on Obamacare repeal, it was the “coolest thing that has happened in months.” He talks about “Big Luther’s” height and says he is the tallest man he has seen and Strange should play for the Knicks. He slams McCain for his “thumbs down” vote. Trump claims that Strange doesn’t know Mitch McConnell at all even though all of McConnell allies have been pouring millions into the race. Trump is explaining and explaining and explaining how he came to support Strange … when you’re explaining…

8:30: Trump calls out McCain for being a “no” vote on the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill:

8:20: Trump says Kim Jong-Un is watching every word Trump says like never before. Sounds like someone who could also be speaking for himself. Trump also says he loves Alabama and says had he lost the election he may have moved to Alabama or Kentucky. He touts Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. He slams Hillary Clinton and says had Hillary Clinton been elected “you’d be turning over your rifles.” The crowd loves the red meat but seems very lukewarm about Strange.

8:15: Trump talks about his address at the United Nations and says the world is starting to respect America again. Trump says America is going to win like “your football teams.” Trump says he’s not here “for global interests” but the message seems a bit strange given that Sen. Strange lobbied for the Central American Free Trade Deal that cost Alabamians thousands of jobs.

8:10: Trump asks voters to send Strange permanently to the Senate to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) even though Strange is opposed to Sessions’s positions on issues like trade and illegal immigration.

8:00: “Low Energy” Luther talks about immigration reform and praises Trump’s “build the wall” slogan. His heart doesn’t seem into it. Strange says he has Trump’s back and that is why Trump is supporting him. Strange introduces Trump as his “friend” as Trump comes on stage to “Sweet Home Alabama.”

7:35 PM: WHAT?? Breitbart News denied entry into Trump-Strange rally.

7:30 PM: The Swamp really is scared and panicking:

7 PM: People attending the Trump rally are going to vote for Judge Roy Moore:

