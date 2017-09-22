Live Updates** Trump Holds Alabama Rally for DC ‘Swamp Creature’ Luther Strange

President Donald Trump will hold a rally for D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange tonight in Alabama even though Alabama voters who still support Trump have said grassroots conservative Senate candidate Roy Moore is the candidate who is more aligned with the agenda that got Trump elected to the White House.

Last night, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, the original North Star of the modern economic nationalist movement and whose indictment of the bipartisan permanent political class laid the groundwork for a candidate like Trump to shock the world, said that a vote for Moore is not a vote against Trump but rather a vote for the “people’s agenda” that got Trump elected in the first place.

“We’re sending Trump someone who has our back — not Mitch McConnell’s,” Palin said. “Make no mistake: Big Luther is Mitch McConnell’s guy.”

Palin also said that if Moore wins on Tuesday, his victory will inspire other grassroots candidates across the country to challenge “their own Swamp creatures.”

Perhaps that is why the D.C. establishment reportedly begged Trump to come to Alabama to rally for Strange even though “Trumpland” is on board with Moore. Trump’s support for Strange, especially when one considers the agenda that got Trump elected in the first place, may cause people in Alabama to scratch their heads like they did when Alabama hired Mike Price to coach its football team last decade.

And if Moore wins on Tuesday, Trump may get a rude awakening and realize that maybe it is not the best idea for the Democrats and globalists in his White House to block him from reading articles from conservative news outlets.

Trump’s rally was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it may have been moved up to Friday evening after his oh-so-savvy advisers may have finally realized that not even Trump would command the attention of Alabama voters on Saturday when they are thinking about what is going on in Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Hours before the rally, Trump’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson released a statement praising Judge Moore.

“Judge Moore is a fine man of proven character and integrity, who I have come to respect over the years. I was delighted to hear he is running for the US Senate. He is truly someone who reflects the Judeo-Christian values that were so important to the establishment of our country. It is these values that we must return to in order to make America great again. I wish him well and hope everyone will make sure they vote on Tuesday,” Carson said.

The GOP Alabama Senate runoff is on Tuesday. Moore is leading in every poll leading up to the runoff.

Live Updates of the rally below. All times eastern. Watch the rally here.

8:34: Trump concedes “I might have made a mistake” in endorsing Strange. He says both Strange and Moore are “good men” and he says he told Strange that if Moore wins, he will come to Alabama and “campaign like hell” for Moore. Trump claims Roy Moore doesn’t have a good chance to win in the general election in RED ALABAMA. Seriously?

“I might have made a mistake” Trump says about his decision to endorse Luther Strange, but says it’s about “loyalty” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2017

8:33: Trump calling out the “fake news media” for going after Melania for wearing high heels while boarding Air Force One to go to Houston.

8:32: Trump says when Strange told him he had his total support on Obamacare repeal, it was the “coolest thing that has happened in months.” He talks about “Big Luther’s” height and says he is the tallest man he has seen and Strange should play for the Knicks. He slams McCain for his “thumbs down” vote. Trump claims that Strange doesn’t know Mitch McConnell at all even though all of McConnell allies have been pouring millions into the race. Trump is explaining and explaining and explaining how he came to support Strange … when you’re explaining…

Luther Strange — propped up by McConnell $$ — frames a vote for him as someone who will STAND UP to McConnell #ALSEN — David Catanese (@davecatanese) September 23, 2017

8:30: Trump calls out McCain for being a “no” vote on the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill:

Pres. Trump on McCain's "no" vote on GOP health care bill: "He decided to do something different and that's fine" https://t.co/zRkn4Pby8f — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2017

8:20: Trump says Kim Jong-Un is watching every word Trump says like never before. Sounds like someone who could also be speaking for himself. Trump also says he loves Alabama and says had he lost the election he may have moved to Alabama or Kentucky. He touts Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. He slams Hillary Clinton and says had Hillary Clinton been elected “you’d be turning over your rifles.” The crowd loves the red meat but seems very lukewarm about Strange.

Trump in AL about North Korea:

We can’t have mad men out there shooting rockets all over the place [big applause when says Rocket Man] — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 23, 2017

"Little rocket man" – President Trump — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) September 23, 2017

Trump now telling his AL audience that 9 months into a Hillary Clinton presidency, she would have repealed second amendment. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 23, 2017

Trump: If Crooked Hillary got elected, you wouldn't have the second amendment. You'd be turning over your rifles. 1/2 — Ellen Mauro (@EMauroCBC) September 23, 2017

"If Crooked Hillary got elected you would not have a 2nd amendment, believe me. You'd be handing in your rifles." #Trump — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) September 23, 2017

8:15: Trump talks about his address at the United Nations and says the world is starting to respect America again. Trump says America is going to win like “your football teams.” Trump says he’s not here “for global interests” but the message seems a bit strange given that Sen. Strange lobbied for the Central American Free Trade Deal that cost Alabamians thousands of jobs.

Trump: I'm here for you. I'm not here for global interests. I'm not here for the rest of the globe…It's going to be America First. — Ellen Mauro (@EMauroCBC) September 23, 2017

8:10: Trump asks voters to send Strange permanently to the Senate to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) even though Strange is opposed to Sessions’s positions on issues like trade and illegal immigration.

Pres. Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally for Luther Strange https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L pic.twitter.com/S2589liCch — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2017

8:00: “Low Energy” Luther talks about immigration reform and praises Trump’s “build the wall” slogan. His heart doesn’t seem into it. Strange says he has Trump’s back and that is why Trump is supporting him. Strange introduces Trump as his “friend” as Trump comes on stage to “Sweet Home Alabama.”

"Senator Big Luther Strange," as he's introduced, takes the stage in a "Make America Great Again" hat pic.twitter.com/kCJyPz3hph — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) September 23, 2017

Luther Strange is here. Calls President Trump a dear friend and thanks him for his support @waff48 pic.twitter.com/w2dxTAYAOu — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) September 23, 2017

7:35 PM: WHAT?? Breitbart News denied entry into Trump-Strange rally.

And Breitbart is denied entry into Trump-Strange rally #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/K9cczUvbrP — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 22, 2017

7:32:

I'm at the Huntsville Trump rally. Voting for Roy Moore but still want to support Trump. VBC is almost full pic.twitter.com/MsSyxhY6qW — Buck Clemons (@williamclemons) September 22, 2017

7:30 PM: The Swamp really is scared and panicking:

Talked to a Republican in the Birmingham suburbs today who's received 18(!!!) mailers from pro-Luther Strange super PACs. — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) September 22, 2017

7:15 PM:

Hundreds of people are waiting for the doors to open for Trump’s rally in Huntsville, AL. (Not quite the blocks-long lines we often see.) pic.twitter.com/erzriPBphM — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) September 22, 2017

Moore signs up at Trump rally Huntsville. No Strange signs here yet #ALSEN pic.twitter.com/Xuv5tYDqND — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 22, 2017

Another man in line, Gil Carter, says he came to see Trump. He's backing Moore and he's "disappointed" Trump endorsed Strange. #ALSEN — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) September 22, 2017

"We're sort of pro-Moore at this point. But we're gonna listen to what he has to say," says one woman in line for Trump rally #ALSEN — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) September 22, 2017

Just talked to an attendee outside the Trump/Strange rally who said of Strange, "he's an idiot." She is undecided. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 22, 2017

At the Trump Rally in Huntsville pic.twitter.com/7tHKzPqCJy — Marla Pope (@JewishRepOhvey) September 22, 2017

Chuck Brasher says Trump endorsement "will probably keep me to voting for Strange bc I want to do what Trump wants to do" #ALSEN — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) September 22, 2017

Roy Moore touting the support of President Trump's HUD Sec. Ben Carson, shortly before the President has rally with rival Luther Strange — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) September 22, 2017

7 PM: People attending the Trump rally are going to vote for Judge Roy Moore: