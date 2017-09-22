Low-Level Luther Strange Staffer Briefly Blocks Breitbart News from Entering Trump Rally

Shortly before the start of a rally for Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate Luther Strange featuring President Donald Trump, Breitbart News TV editor Jeff Poor was initially denied entry, despite assurances from the Strange campaign directly to Breitbart News that there would not be any problem getting in.

After senior Strange campaign and White House staff were alerted to what happened, the original decision was overturned, the issue was rectified, and Breitbart News was granted entry and credentials to the Strange-Trump rally. Breitbart News thanks the White House communications staff and senior officials from the Strange campaign for quickly resolving this issue.

Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle recounted the events leading up to Friday night’s rally and communications with the Strange campaign.

According to Boyle, earlier in the week the Strange campaign attempted to block Breitbart News from covering a Thursday evening debate between Strange and his Republican opponent Judge Roy Moore. It appeared that the attempt stemmed from the efforts of Strange campaign spokesman Cameron Foster. Despite this, Breitbart News was ultimately granted entry to cover the Lincoln-Douglas-style debate in Montgomery, Alabama.

Boyle recounted on Friday night that he discussed with Strange political consultant Jeff Roe the issue of obtaining credentials for the Friday night rally with Trump and Strange and expressed to Roe that he had not heard back from the Strange campaign on whether the credentials were being granted.

Boyle recalled Roe telling him, in regards to credentialing Breitbart News for the Friday night rally, “Don’t worry, I’ll take care of it, you guys will be all set.”

Boyle then emailed the Strange campaign a followup message regarding media credentials for the rally and stating that Roe had firmly stated there would be no issue for Poor to gain access to the event.

When Poor arrived for the rally on Friday night, he was told by the person attending to the media check-in that his name was not on the list. He presented her with his business card and gave the woman Foster’s name. The attendant then made a call. After the call she was resolute in her comments to Poor that he would not be allowed in and that he was not on the list.

And Breitbart is denied entry into Trump-Strange rally #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/K9cczUvbrP — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 22, 2017

According to Boyle, it appeared that Strange campaign spokesman Foster may have disobeyed orders from his superiors and refused the credentials.

Breitbart News reporter Michael Patrick Leahy did not go through the media check-in, but entered as any other rally attendee and as such was able to gain access to the event along with other rally attendees.

Ultimately, Jeff Poor tweeted, indicating that he gained admittance.

I made it in, with an assist from the White House. Better late than never #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/4rtNN5qsMF — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 23, 2017

