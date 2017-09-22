Luther Strange Flees Press Gaggle After Being Pressed on U.S. Senate Appointment

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — At a press gaggle after Thursday’s U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Strange was asked by a reporter to address questions about his appointment to the U.S. Senate by then-Gov. Robert Bentley (R-AL).

Strange was interrupted, however, by Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler after declining to answer the question.

“You know, I’ve already been asked that question a billion times,” Strange replied, before being shouted down by Zeigler to “answer it, Luther.”

Jim Ziegler, State Auditor, who just yelled at Luther for "dodging queries about his appointment."

"ANSWER IT, LUTHER" he shouts. #ALSen pic.twitter.com/SOmtDzxPfN — Jonathan Lee Krohn (@JonathanLKrohn) September 21, 2017

Immediately after that incident, Strange was urged by his handler not to accept any more questions and departed the venue.

Strange, who was Alabama’s attorney general when he was appointed, reportedly was investigating Bentley at the time of the appointment. That has raised questions about the propriety of the appointment.

New York Times: Luther Strange refused to answer questions about his appointment by Bentley while he had Bentley under investigation pic.twitter.com/8y3DR288tl — Auditor Jim Zeigler (@jimzeigler) September 22, 2017

The issue also surfaced during the debate. Moore said Strange’s acceptance of the appointment demonstrated “a lack of character.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor