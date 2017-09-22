SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Luther Strange Flees Press Gaggle After Being Pressed on U.S. Senate Appointment

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

by Jeff Poor22 Sep 20170

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — At a press gaggle after Thursday’s U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Strange was asked by a reporter to address questions about his appointment to the U.S. Senate by then-Gov. Robert Bentley (R-AL).

Strange was interrupted, however, by Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler after declining to answer the question.

“You know, I’ve already been asked that question a billion times,” Strange replied, before being shouted down by Zeigler to “answer it, Luther.”

Immediately after that incident, Strange was urged by his handler not to accept any more questions and departed the venue.

Strange, who was Alabama’s attorney general when he was appointed, reportedly was investigating Bentley at the time of the appointment. That has raised questions about the propriety of the appointment.

The issue also surfaced during the debate. Moore said Strange’s acceptance of the appointment demonstrated “a lack of character.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

