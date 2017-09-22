Palin: ‘Swamp Creature’ Strange Helping Establishment ‘Hijack’ Trump Agenda

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said establishment Alabama Senator Luther Strange is a “swamp creature” who is helping the D.C. establishment “hijack” the economic nationalist agenda that got President Donald Trump elected.

Palin, whose relentless years-long scathing indictment of the bipartisan permanent political class and the crony capitalism associated with it laid the groundwork for Trump’s victory, blasted Strange the D.C. Swamp at a raucous Thursday evening rally for grassroots conservative Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

advertisement

Palin reminded the crowd that former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) put on a white “Make America Great Again” hat in 2015 at a rally with Trump and said, “This isn’t a campaign. This is a movement.” She said 10,000 Alabama folk turned into “tens of millions of Americans who said enough is enough … the status quo has got to go.”

She said this movement “shocked the world in November. The forgotten men and women in this country stood up, and we beat the swamp.”

Palin said that 10 months after Trump’s historic and shocking victory, the Swamp is trying to “steal the victory we worked so long and hard for” and “that many of us put our reputations on the line for.”

“We voted to put America first. Not the political elite that had ignored us for decades,” Palin said. “We voted for a big beautiful Wall. Not more amnesty deals.”

She also said that “we voted for local education” and “not for candidates who are lovin’ on Common Core and want big government to produce more Common Core. That’s just strange.”

“We voted to get rid of Obamacare,” she continued. “We didn’t vote for for [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell to fumble the football yet again.”

She said the D.C. Swamp knows that voters have “been promised very specific things” and that “we’re coming to collect.”

Palin said the “uni-party” that is the Swamp is “not taking it well” and “trying to convince the president that he doesn’t need to deliver on these promises.”

She said the Swamp creatures are trying to convince Trump he will be popular if he only ran more “weird gadget plays.”

“Cave on amnesty for illegal aliens. Re-think the Climate Accord. Pal around with Chuck and Nancy,” she said they are telling him, referring to the GOP establishment along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). She said the D.C Swamp is whispering to Trump, “Don’t build the wall.”

Palin said football-savvy voters in Alabama, though, know that trick plays may “razzle-dazzle,” but “time-tested fundamentals like an impenetrable great defense and a sound running game” win championships.

She said Moore is someone who gets the fundamentals, and that is why he is needed in D.C.

“Rule of law. No illegal immigration. No bad trade deals,” Palin said. “And the importance of God and our shared American culture and our heritage.”

Palin blasted “Big Luther” for being appointed to his temporary Senate seat by a politician whom he was supposed to investigate for corruption. She said up in Alaska, they call that “quid pro quo,” which Palin said she think is an “old Eskimo term for that what fertilizes the swamp.”

Palin said the Swamp is afraid of Moore because they know he is “not one of them.” She said Moore “answers to you just like Sessions.”

After emphasizing that “the swamp does not want to be drained” and that is why outside groups associated with McConnell (R-KY) have poured millions of dollars into the race to smear Moore, Palin declared that “this is our line in the sand.”

“The Swamp can’t win here. This is our red line. Just you watch,” she said as the raucous crowd chanted “Drain the Swamp!” She added, “Together, we can show them how to make America great again.”

Palin also said that a vote for Moore was not a vote against Trump but rather an affirmative vote for the economic nationalist agenda that got Trump elected. She predicted that if Moore defeats Strange on Tuesday, other grassroots challengers will rise up to challenge “their own Swamp creatures” in their states.