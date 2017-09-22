Roy Moore Releases ‘Top 5’ Debate Questions Luther Strange Dodged

Judge Roy Moore’s Senate campaign identified on Friday the five top questions opponent Luther Strange failed to answer in their Thursday evening Lincoln-Douglas-style debate and, at the same time, provided Strange’s background on those five issues.

Those top five questions centered around immigration, national debt, Obamacare, who Luther Strange answers to, and whether Strange made a deal to get Gov. Robert Bentley to appoint Strange to the U.S. Senate.

advertisement

Immigration:

On immigration, Moore’s campaign dispelled rumors from Strange regarding a border wall and reaffirmed his support for the project: “Not only does Judge Moore want to build the wall, he would immediately send our military to secure our borders today.”

The Moore campaign went on to point out recent news that Strange holds ownership of a business that benefits from the United States’s troubled and abuse-prone EB-5 visa program. The statement quotes Sen. Charles Grassley on the EB-5 program: “The EB-5 regional center program has been plagued by fraud and abuse. It poses significant national security risks. There are serious allegations that the program may be facilitating terrorist travel, economic espionage, money laundering and investment fraud.”

“How can Luther Strange be serious about securing our borders and strengthening our immigration system when he is profiting off the broken system we already have?” Moore asked of Strange. “Luther Strange has yet to declare his position on DACA, even after being asked multiple times. Where does he stand on DACA?”

National Debt:

On the national debt, Moore’s campaign pointed out that Strange has twice voted to increase the debt ceiling. The release pointed also to Strange’s votes against the America First Amendment that could have avoided raising the debt ceiling.

“How is Luther Strange any different from Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on fiscal policy when he will not take a stand on reducing our crippling national debt?” Moore asked of Strange.

Obamacare:

On Obamacare, Moore’s campaign charged Strange with failing to present any ideas on repealing the failing Affordable Care Act. “Obamacare must be repealed,” states the release.

“How can Luther Strange adequately govern if he is too afraid to publicly address the number one issue facing America?” Moore asked of Strange.

Loyalties:

On the question of “Who does Luther Answer to?” the Moore campaign drew attention to the Strange’s heavily establishment D.C.-funded campaign and the $20 million in anti-Moore advertising being pumped into the state. The Sen. Mitch McConnell-linked Senate Leadership Fund has been a heavy contributor in the race.

“How can Luther Strange say that he will represent us when he is sold out to special interests that do not share Alabama’s values?” Moore asked of Strange. “As a career D.C. lobbyist representing special interests and a home in Washington for the past 23 years, how can Luther claim to represent the people of Alabama?”

During Thursday night’s debate, Moore hammered Strange for his over two decades spent as a Washington, DC, lobbyist and his part in lobbying for Russell Corporation to get CAFTA (Central American Free Trade Agreement) passed. The company announced that it would cut thousands of jobs from the United States within months of CAFTA’s passage. It has moved jobs to Mexico and Honduras, as Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

Moore’s campaign additionally stated, “As a registered lobbyist for Russell Corporation, he specifically lobbied for the implementation of CAFTA that sent thousands of Alabama jobs overseas to Mexico and Honduras. How can Luther fight for the people of Alabama when he lobbies to send our jobs overseas?”

Appointed Senate Seat:

Moore’s fifth question centered on whether Strange struck a deal with Gov. Bentley in order to get appointed to the U.S. Senate seat that now-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vacated.

Moore’s campaign referred to when then-Alabama Attorney General Strange asked the Alabama House Judiciary Committee to set aside an investigation into the impeachment of Gov. Bentley. It was just four months later that Bentley appointed Strange to Sessions’ vacated seat in the U.S. Senate, according to AL.com.

“Did he accept a gift or political favor from someone he had under investigation, or did he set up a quid pro quo by only implying he had Bentley under investigation so the House would stand down in their investigative work?” Moore asked Strange in Friday’s release.

“In last night’s [Thursday night’s] debate, he had not one but two opportunities to clarify this for the public, and he refused to do so,” read a portion of the Moore campaign statement.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.