Sarah Palin: Big Luther Got His Senate Seat from Corrupt ‘Quid Pro Quo’ – ‘an Old Eskimo Term for That Which Fertilizes the Swamp’

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin blasted U.S. Senator Luther Strange for his appointment to his temporary Senate seat by former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley. The appointment by Bentley, who later resigned over an ethics scandal, has been under scrutiny since Strange, then-state attorney general, oversaw the Bentley investigation.

From AL.com‘s Howard Koplowitz:

advertisement

[Palin] also said Strange’s appointment by then-Gov. Robert Bentley amounted to “quid pro quo,” referring to the then-attorney general office’s investigation of Bentley involving the potential use of state resources to cover up an affair.

“Getting the job of the temporary Senate seat, being handed the job by the politician who’s now gone because corruption, whatever,” Palin said, trailing off. “I don’t know what you guys call it, but up in Alaska we call it quid pro quo, which I think is an old Eskimo term for that which fertilizes the swamp.”

Palin drew connections between Strange and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is backing the incumbent in next week’s Republican runoff and whose aligned super PAC has spent millions of dollars attacking Moore.

“Make no mistake: Big Luther is Mitch McConnell’s guy,” she said. “On Tuesday, you get to tell [the establishment], ‘Hey, our movement isn’t over and it’s not slowing down.”

Read the rest of the article, here.