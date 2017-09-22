Soros-backed Organization Attacking Moore as Battle with Luther Strange for Senate Seat Heads to Tuesday Vote

As the battle in Alabama to fill the Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions comes to a head with Tuesday’s special election, a group that gets funding from left-wing George Soros’s son Jonathan Soros is attacking Roy Moore — the conservative candidate battling establishment candidate and appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

The Jennifer and Jonathan Allan Soros Foundation are listed among individuals and groups funding the Campaign Legal Center.

“Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore may be in hot water with the IRS just days before the GOP runoff election for U.S. Senate,” Alabama public radio reported on Thursday. “Moore is in a dead heat with sitting U.S. Senator Luther Strange.”

“Now, the Washington-based Campaign Legal Center is filing a formal complaint with the IRS claiming Roy Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law has violated the law regarding charities and political action,” APR reported.

Campaign Legal Center’s Brendan Fischer claims the foundation is using its Facebook page and newsletter to promote Moore’s campaign.

“And all of this is prohibited, and for an entity that describes itself as a legal foundation, it’s surprising that they would have run afoul of a law that’s so clear,” Fischer said.

The public radio station reported that the Campaign Legal Center is “urging the IRS to open their own investigation.”

“They could potentially strip the foundation’s tax-exempt status or impose excise taxes on the group,” although the foundation said it abides by IRS rules, and accuses the CLC’s interest as politically motivated.

The Law Newz website reports that the Campaign Legal Center is attacking a charity run by Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, for what it says is a violation of tax code for promoting Moore’s candidacy.

“The Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit that describes itself as nonpartisan, filed its complaint with the Internal Revenue Service on Thursday,” the Law Newz website reported. “They claim this group, The Foundation for Moral Law, promoted his candidacy for months.”

“The IRS should review this evidence and consider revoking FML’s tax-exempt status,” said Fischer, director of federal and FEC reform at CLC, in an emailed statement obtained by Law Newz. “FML has demonstrated a clear pattern of using their charitable resources to promote Moore’s candidacy.”

But Law Newz said the foundation said it is complying with IRS rules.

“The Foundation for Moral Law has and will always abide by the rules set forth by the Internal Revenue Service,” attorney Matthew Clark wrote in an emailed statement. “The CLC’s sudden interest in the Foundation is politically-motivated, and we suggest they abide by the rules for political engagement to which they are supposedly so committed.”

The foundation, a tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization run out of Montgomery, Alabama, “advocates socially conservative positions, and opposes same-sex marriage and abortion.”

According to Law Newz, Moore stepped down as the group’s president in 2013, when he became Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, and his wife took over.