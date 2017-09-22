Trump Approves More Than 100K Illegal Aliens for DACA in Last Three Months

President Trump’s administration has approved more than 100,000 illegal aliens to be shielded from deportation and given work permits through an Obama-created temporary amnesty program, new federal immigration data reveals.

Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, nearly 800,000 illegal aliens have been allowed to remain in the U.S., receive federal benefits, and work legally. This month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration would ultimately end the program, enacting a phase-out of DACA.

Nonetheless, the Trump White House has continued approving illegal aliens for DACA, with 102,658 getting approved just within the last three months between April and June, according to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency.

Of the more than 100,000 illegal aliens approved for DACA in that period, nearly 6,000 were new applicants to the temporary amnesty program, having never gotten the program’s benefits before. The remaining almost 97,000 other applicants were illegal aliens who were renewing their DACA status.

Though Trump promised to immediately end DACA, his administration has continued renewing illegal aliens’ applications and adding more to the program’s rolls.

Between January and March of this year, the Trump administration approved nearly 125,000 illegal aliens for DACA; 17,000 of those applicants are new illegal aliens to the program, as Breitbart News reported.

While adding more illegal aliens every fiscal quarter, the Trump administration has taken a left turn on the issue of giving amnesty to the 800,000 illegal aliens shielded by DACA. In meetings with House and Senate Democrats, the administration allegedly put amnesty on the table as a viable option, with Trump even tweeting support for the illegal aliens as “educated” and “accomplished” individuals.

As Breitbart News reported, an amnesty for DACA recipients could result in a massive U.S.-Mexico border surge, with hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens potentially crossing into the U.S. and a huge spike in chain migration occurring, where four to six million foreign nationals could enter the United States.