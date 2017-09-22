President Trump on Friday did his best to characterize Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) as a Washington outsider, at a rally he spoke at in support of the Alabama Senate Republican candidate.

“He’s been in Washington for even less time than me. So he doesn’t know all these people he’s supposed to know,” Trump said.

advertisement

However, the characterization did not comport with reality. While Trump has lived in Washington, D.C. since January, Strange has spent eight years as a Washington, D.C. lobbyist for an Alabama-based gas utility company.

He began working at Sonat in 1980 and was promoted to head of the company’s Washington office in 1985, representing Sonat in Congress until 1994, according to al.com.

He also used to rent an apartment from Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) in D.C. in the 1980s, according to USA Today, and he and his wife own an apartment in Washington, according to al.com.

Strange was appointed to former Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-AL) seat when he became attorney general, by former Gov. Robert Bentley, and faces former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a runoff election for Sessions’ seat on Tuesday.