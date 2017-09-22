Women for Trump PAC Endorses Judge Roy Moore in Alabama Race

Women Vote Trump, the largest female-run PAC to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, announced their endorsement of Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate on Friday, describing him as the “only candidate” who will stand up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Judge Roy Moore is a principled and courageous conservative with strong grassroots support throughout the state of Alabama and we are proud to endorse him for Senate,” said Women Vote Trump co-founder Amy Kremer in a statement.

“At a time when Mitch McConnell and the DC swamp have been obstructionists to the President’s agenda, this election is about who is going to stand up to Mitch McConnell,” the statement continued. “There is only one candidate who will do that, Judge Roy Moore.”

Moore’s opponent, U.S. Senator Luther Strange, remains the choice of Mitch McConnell and the Republican establishment. Strange also received the endorsement of Trump himself, much to the frustration of many Trump supporters. In recent weeks, the Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC affiliated with McConnell, has flooded the state with a series of false attack ads against Moore.

During a debate between the two candidates on Thursday evening, Strange spent much of his time touting what he called his “close, personal friendship” with the President and referred 28 times to the fact that Trump endorsed him over Moore.

A poll released Friday shows Moore with an eight-point lead over Strange.

In recent weeks, Moore has also received endorsements from across the populist economic nationalist movement including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC), his initial primary candidate Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL), and leading conservative figures such as Sarah Palin, Mike Huckabee, and Ann Coulter.

“When Judge Moore gets to Washington, Mitch McConnell may not like him, but the President and the MAGA movement will LOVE him because he will do exactly what he has promised to do…put America First and Make America Great Again,” the Women Vote Trump statement added. “Judge Moore will be a strong ally in the Senate for President Trump, Alabama and all Americans.”

