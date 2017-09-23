Steve Bannon, executive chairman of Breitbart News and President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, is headed to Alabama Monday night to campaign for Judge Roy Moore in a fierce runoff election.

Bannon will appear along with Phil Robertson, businessman and star of Duck Dynasty, at a rally in the Mobile, Alabama area — the heart of Trump Country.

The rare public appearance, first reported by Axios, will come just days after President Trump appeared in the state to campaign for Moore’s rival, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL). Strange has spent almost a decade as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. and was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions’ seat by former Alabama governor Robert Bentley.

Bannon is expected to focus on how to fight for the president’s agenda in Washington against the GOP establishment and its leader, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

A source close to Bannon told Axios: “Steve is coming to Alabama to support President Trump against the Washington establishment and Mitch McConnell. Steve views Judge Moore as a fierce advocate of Trump and the values he campaigned on.”

Trump, in a Friday night rally for Strange, made clear he was campaigning for Strange to make good on a promise he made to Strange weeks ago, for his loyalty, and admitted he might be making a mistake.

Moore leads Strange in the latest polling ahead of the election, scheduled for Tuesday.