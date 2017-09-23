Three Teens Accused of Threatening McDonald’s Employees at Gunpoint for Taking Too Long to Prepare Food

Three Northern Virginia teenagers are accused of threatening McDonald’s employees at gunpoint for taking too long to prepare their food, police say.

The three young men entered the McDonald’s at the Chantilly Shopping Center around 9:00 p.m. Thursday to order food. An argument between the employees and the young men ensued when their orders were not ready, WJLA reported.

One of the men lifted his shirt to show a gun attached to his waist and allegedly threatened to shoot the employees, Fairfax County Police said in a statement.

Shortly after the three teens left the restaurant, police arrested them at a nearby location.

Authorities charged Kyle Emmanuel Harris, 19, of Chantilly; Erisk Cruz, 18, of Centreville; and Brian Abrego, 18, of Manassas, with disorderly conduct.

Harris was also charged with simple assault, brandishing a weapon, and marijuana possession. Cruz was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Violence against McDonald’s employees is not uncommon.

A shirtless McDonald’s customer in Texas allegedly punched an employee for taking too long to make his fries in August.

In June, an Iowa woman allegedly threw a chicken sandwich at a McDonalds employee’s face for taking too long to make her sandwich, causing a fight to break out between the customer and a few employees.

The customer was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.