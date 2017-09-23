Trump: ‘McCain Never Had Any Intention of Voting’ for Graham-Cassidy Bill

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he believes that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) never intended to vote for the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill. However, he believes that Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Rand Paul (R-KY) can save the day by voting for the bill and fulfilling Republicans’ seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Sen. John McCain revealed in a statement on Friday that he will oppose the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill, effectively halting Obamacare repeal in the Senate. McCain said, “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal.”

On Saturday, Trump charged that McCain never intended to vote for the Obamacare repeal bill and that he let Arizona and his best friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), down by opposing a bill that Graham has pushed for months to renew Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump declared, “John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!”:

The president also said the Graham-Cassidy proposal to block grant health care to the states would allow for better “control and management” of health care at a local level.

President Trump then argued that Sens. Murkowski and Paul can save the day to repeal Obamacare; the Senate needs both of their votes and Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie to pass an Obamacare repeal bill through the Senate.

Trump said, “I know Rand Paul and I think he may find a way to get there for the good of the Party!”

“Alaska had a 200% plus increase in premiums under Obamacare, worst in the country. Deductibles high, people angry! Lisa M comes through,” Trump added:

