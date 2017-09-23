WaPo: They Love Donald Trump in Alabama — But They Still Might Not Vote for His Senate Candidate

As thousands of President Trump’s supporters arrived at an evening rally for Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), they passed a handful of signs promoting Strange’s rival, former state judge Roy Moore.

“Vote for the godly man,” Cal Zastrow, 56, told passersby as he held a Moore campaign sign and often bounced with giddy excitement for Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff election.

“I’m voting for Moore,” one man told him, grabbing some pamphlets to take to church on Sunday.

“We all are,” chimed in a woman walking past.

Over the course of the afternoon, it happened over and over again. Many of those who showed up to the president’s rally in this northern Alabama city — home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center — said they firmly support the president and were excited to see him. But they did not plan to follow his recommendation to vote for Strange, who has attracted the heavy financial support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s political action committee.