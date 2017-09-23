SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Alabama Trump Rallygoers, Anti-Trump Protesters Mix It Up After Event

by Jeff Poor23 Sep 20170

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — If President Donald Trump’s ability to draw a crowd in Alabama is a constant, the protesters that show to voice their grievances against the president is another.

Friday night outside the Rocket City’s Von Braun Center wasn’t any different.

A few hundred showed to demonstrate the Friday night appearance by the commander-in-chief to stump for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), who is facing former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a runoff election for the Republican Party’s nod for a U.S. Senate special election.

As attendees were departing the Von Braun Center, some tense situations developed between those attendees and the protesters.

Protesters chanted “this is what democracy looks like” and rallygoers counter-chanted “get a job.”

Law enforcement had to get involved at one point.

