Judge Roy Moore holds a 10-point lead over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) just days before Alabamians go to the polls in the Republican Senate primary race, according to a poll released Sunday.

That lead, found in the Emerson College Polling Society poll, is down from 14 points from the last Emerson poll taken at the beginning of the month, as undecided voters appear to be breaking for Strange. But the society believes it unlikely to be enough to carry Strange to victory.

The poll found that with registered voters, Moore leads 50 percent to Strange’s 40 percent, with 10 percent of voters undecided. Among likely GOP voters, that lead shrinks slightly to nine percent.

Strange is likely to have been given something of a boost from President Trump’s Friday night visit to Huntsville, where he backed Strange and urged Alabamians to support him.

But while Trump has said he believed Strange could win the general election while Moore could not, he also said he would still campaign for Moore if he won. He also admitted he “might have made a mistake” by wading into the race and backing Strange.

Moore has also been backed by grassroots conservative heroes such as Sarah Palin and Sebastian Gorka — both who campaigned for Moore on Thursday.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY