One Dead, Several Wounded in Tennessee Church Attack

Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins24 Sep 20170

One person is dead and at least six others are wounded after an attacker opened fire during a Sunday morning church service in Antioch, TN.

ABC News reports that the one fatality was a woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the church building.

Fox News reports the name of the church is Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. All but one victim are over the age of 60.

The attacker allegedly fatally shot the woman then went into the church where he wounded six others. The shooter then reportedly shot himself but survived, although the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police report that another victim was pistol-whipped and was taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

On Sunday afternoon, Vanderbilt Medical Center reports that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition, four are stable.

