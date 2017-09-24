One Dead, Several Wounded in Tennessee Church Attack

One person is dead and at least six others are wounded after an attacker opened fire during a Sunday morning church service in Antioch, TN.

ABC News reports that the one fatality was a woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the church building.

advertisement

Fox News reports the name of the church is Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. All but one victim are over the age of 60.

Reported shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Rd. in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/Gyak0jEDRZ — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) September 24, 2017

The attacker allegedly fatally shot the woman then went into the church where he wounded six others. The shooter then reportedly shot himself but survived, although the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police report that another victim was pistol-whipped and was taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

On Sunday afternoon, Vanderbilt Medical Center reports that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition, four are stable.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.